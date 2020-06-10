Toccoa supports Class of 2020

Body

The City of Toccoa undertook its part to support the Stephens County High School Class of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Class of 2020 was unable to have a physical graduation ceremony.

Instead, a graduation parade was held in downtown Toccoa on May 22.

Mayor Terry Carter and City of Toccoa special events Coordinator Sharon Crosby passed out custom leather padfolios to the graduates of the Class of 2020 as the parade passed.

Students were recognized in person and on the radio by name, and Carter was able to honor each student with a small gift from the City of Toccoa.

“On behalf of the Toccoa City Commission, I am honored to recognize these graduates,” said Mayor Carter.

“They deserve every opportunity to be praised for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we at the City of Toccoa are glad to be able to do what we can to make this moment special for them,” Carter said.

In addition to providing padfolios, the City of Toccoa also hung several banners congratulating the Class of 2020 Graduates, as well as providing a commemorative “balloon arch” for photo opportunities.