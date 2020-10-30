Tropical Storm Zeta strikes Stephens County

Body

Winds raged through Toccoa and Northeast Georgia Wednesday night; downing trees, damaging property, and knocking out power throughout the region.

As of 10 a.m.Thursday morning, Georgia Power reported that they were working to restore power to some 600,000 customers. In Stephens County, Georgia Power was reporting some 2,000 customers were without power Thursday morning. Many of those without power were along Big A Road and Highway 17.

HART EMC, who along with Georgia Power services customers in Stephens County, reported also at 10 a.m. that 10,805 customers had lost power. The majority in Stephens County which had 4,648 customers without power.

The National Weather Service reported that winds from Tropical Storm Zeta tracked around 50 mph.