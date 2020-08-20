Tugaloo water trail named 'hidden gem'

Body

The secret’s out.



On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Tugaloo River Water Trail experienced an initiation of sorts when about 30 avid paddlers, mostly from the Atlanta area, attended a Hidden Gem Georgia River Network (GRN) event that featured a 10-mile road bike trip along the Tugaloo River and then a 10-plus mile paddle on the water trail.

Through partnering with the GRN and the Stephens County Foundation, the Tugaloo Water Trail is a reality.



An official ribbon cutting ceremony has been postponed due to the pandemic, but will be held during the next hidden gem paddle planned in the spring of 2021.



Saturday’s trip along and down the river trail gave paddlers from across the state the chance to experience the Tugaloo.

The event was highlighted by a stop at Longnose Falls that empties into Lake Hartwell on the South Carolina side.



“The reality of the Tugaloo Water Trail only came about due to the support of the Stephens County community, the county commissioners and the stakeholders on the Tugaloo River Water Trail committee. The river is here for everyone in Stephens County to enjoy as well as the State of Georgia and beyond,” said Angie Ramage, co-chairman of the the Tugaloo River Water Trail.

Tugaloo River Water Trail stakeholders Lindy Harrell along with Lloyd and Jeanne Fox assisted with Saturday’s event.

Harrell told those present to visit the trail’s Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events, the river, its history, and the resources offered in Stephens County.

She also invited every participant to drop by Toccoa to eat and enjoy the Ida Cox Festival in Toccoa before heading home.