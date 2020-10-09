VFW giving flags to students.

Body

The VFW Post 4346 Auxiliary is offering local students the opportunity to receive a free American flag and Pledge of Allegiance card.

The program is open to all school age children.

Additionally, the Auxiliary will also provide additional information about other Americanism programs that are available to local students.

In order for your student to receive their personal American flag, email the Auxiliary at vfwauxiliary4346@gmail.com and include the adult’s name, and full mailing address and whether the student/s is a boy or girl and their age.

The auxiliary will provide flags for multiple children in the household. The flag and additional information should arrive within 7-10 days.