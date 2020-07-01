Brock named to TMU President's Club

Body

Ellen Brock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Brock of Stephens County, recently graduated from Truett-McConnell University with a bachelor of science degree in education.

The university recently honored students, faculty and staff for their achievements through a virtual honor’s week on social media and a honor’s chapel streamed live to Facebook.

“We celebrate our students and their academic achievements this week,” said Dr. Brad Reynolds, Vice President for academic services at TMU.

“What a testimony. In a world where education/learning has been cheapened in many ways, TMU and her students stand as a beacon for learning, for education and for truth. And, that beacon has beamed ever so brightly with the accomplishments of these amazing students,” Reynolds said.

TMU recognized 48 students who were members of the president’s list, or the dean’s list for five consecutive semesters.

Brock was one of six students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average during her four years of study at TMU and was named to the President’s Club.

She was also recognized for the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award from the Peter and Grendel Walpot School of Education.

Brock did her student teaching at Fairview Elementary School with Ansley Green as her supervising teacher.

“It was a privilege to step alongside Ellen as her mentor teacher during her student teaching in fifth grade at Fairview Elementary School,” Green said.

“From the moment I met Ellen, I noticed her ambition and enthusiasm. She was eager to gain whatever experience from me and the students from day one,” Greene said. “She took time to get to know each individual learner, first, which provided her with a solid foundation to stand upon when it came to instruction.

“Working with many teachers throughout my career, I can recall those individuals that ’stood out’ among others. Ellen is one of those exceptional educators; she stands out in the crowd,” Green said.