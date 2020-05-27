Brunt of storm to miss Toccoa

Body

Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) show that much of anticipated flooding rains will pass by Toccoa and Stephens County.

NWS forecasts indicate that Stephens County will receive some 1.69 inches of rainfall from 2 a.m. on May 19 to 8 p.m. on May 21.

Other areas in northeast Georgia would be receiving the same amount of rainfall or less, according to the NWS.

Local radio station WNEG regularly records rainfall amounts and reported Tuesday morning that Toccoa had received 1.96 inches of rain since 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Stephens County Emergency Management Agency Director Danielle Rhodes said that there remained a "slight risk" of problems caused by the storms in the county.

"There could be some storms come through that could cause downed trees and/or power lines," Rhodes said.