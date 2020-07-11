Davis to sing

Body

The historic Ritz Theatre will kick off its 2020-2021 concert season on Friday, July 31.

That’s when famed country singer Linda Davis, along with her husband Lang Scott and Bill Whyte, will return to Toccoa to open the Night at the Ritz Series.

Three of Nashville’s most talented singer/songwriters bring a little taste of Music City to Toccoa when they perform an “Evening in the Round.”

The trio wowed a packed house last summer with their combination of music, story-telling, and comedy.

The intimate night of acoustic music, starring three-time Grammy award winner Linda Davis and hit songwriters Lang Scott and Bill Whyte, will be injected with hits, humor and a whole lot of down home appeal.

In 1993, Davis and superstar Reba McEntire recorded the duet, Does He Love You.

The recording became a No. 1 hit and earned the women a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration.

Additionally, Davis also won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song as part of the Scott Family's album Love Remains.

In 2009, she was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Night at the Ritz Series is funded in part by generous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Georgia Council for the Art, and South Arts. Tickets for all shows may be purchased online or at the theatre box office night of show.

Adult tickets are $10, children 12-under and students with an ID are $5.

For more information on this performance or Night at the Ritz, contact Ritz Theatre general manager Tami Mayhugh at tmayhugh@cityoftoccoca.com or via phone at 706-244-0039.