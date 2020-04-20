DISTRICT 2 PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INCREASED SPECIMEN COLLECTION

Body

District 2 Public Health is ramping up specimen collection to help meet Governor Kemp’s call for increased testing. This is made possible by additional testing supplies, increased laboratory capacity and expanded testing criteria. The new testing guidelines will include these groups:

· Hospitalized patients

· The following people with symptoms:

o Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers

o Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings

o Persons 65 years of age and older

o Patients with underlying medical conditions

o Household members or care givers of any of the groups above

o Persons with close contact with a known COVID-19 case

· The following people without symptoms will also be tested as capacity allows:

o Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19

o Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19

If you feel that you meet any of these conditions, follow these three simple steps:

Call your local health department and ask to speak to a nurse about COVID-19 testing.

The nurse will review your situation and submit your information for verification.

Public health will call you back to arrange an appointment at the site nearest to you.

Banks County Health Department 706-677-2296

Dawson County Health Department 706-265-2611

Forsyth County Health Department 770-781-6900

Franklin County Health Department 706-384-5575

Habersham County Health Department 706-778-7156

Hall County Health Department 770-531-5600

Hart County Health Department 706-376-5117

Lumpkin County Health Department 706-867-2727

Rabun County Health Department 706-212-0289

Stephens County Health Department 706-282-4507

Towns County Health Department 706-896-2265

Union County Health Department 706-745-6292

White County Health Department 706-865-2191