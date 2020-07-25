Gov. Kemp encourages public to wear a mask

Body

Gov. Brian P. Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are calling on all Georgians to implement "Four Things for Four Weeks" into their daily routines to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Today (Tuesday, July 21), I am encouraging all Georgians – from every corner of our great state - to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19," Kemp said.

"If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our executive order and from public health , we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward," Kemp said.

"Georgians, we need your help," said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"By implementing these simple - but effective - practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19," Toomey said.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, Kemp and Dr. Toomey are asking all Georgians to follow these four steps:

• Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside.

• Practice physical distancing - six feet from those you don’t live with.

• Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water.

• Follow the guidance in our executive order and from public health.