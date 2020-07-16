Hart EMC schedules annual meeting.

Body

Hart EMC wishes to invite our members to our first ever Drive-Thru Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The meeting will take place at our main office located at 1071 Elberton Highway, Hartwell, Georgia. Members can drive-thru anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Hart EMC employees will be on-site to direct you.



Members are asked to fill out the registration form located inside this month’s Georgia Magazine and bring it to the meeting. Each registered member will receive a $25 credit on their August electric bill in addition to a special gift. Members who attend will also be included in the grand prize drawings. Grand prize winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the meeting.



This was not an easy decision for us to make, and many ideas were discussed. Ultimately, we had to devise a plan that would keep our employees and members safe and healthy. Everyone at Hart EMC looks forward to seeing our members each year at the Annual Meeting, and this year is no different. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing you as you drive thru and safely remain in your vehicle. If you have any questions, please call 1-800-241-4109.