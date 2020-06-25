Ida Cox music festival begins July 4

Body

The 2020 Ida Cox Music Series, delayed by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin Saturday, July 4 and continue through Sept. 26.

This year’s opening act will be one of the 2019 Open Mic Monday winners, Garrett Lott.

He will perform from 7-7:45 p.m.

The headlining act is Beatles cover band Abbey Road Live! The group, based in Athens, will perform from 8-10 p.m.

Since 2002, Abbey Road LIVE! has specialized in complete, start-to-finish album performances of masterpieces such as "Abbey Road," "Magical Mystery Tour," "Rubber Soul," "Revolver" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band."

Abbey Road LIVE! is not your typical Beatles cover band.

This show is about bringing to life some of the more mature and complex Beatles material in a raw and spirited fashion, while remaining true to the original recordings.

Abbey Road LIVE! is made up of four all-star musicians from the Athens music scene.

Collectively, the band members have recorded and toured regularly with Cosmic Charlie, Charlie Mars, and Fuzzy Sprouts.

Individual band members have also collaborated with acts such as the Indigo Girls, Juliana Hatfield, Mike Houser (Widespread Panic), Danielle Howle and Lemonheads.

At a typical Abbey Road LIVE! show, audiences young and old can be found gleefully singing along with every word, many in utter disbelief at getting to hear this monumental music performed live; something that even the Beatles themselves never did, since they stopped touring in 1966.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks will be available as well as individual bottles of hand sanitizer.

There will be two hand washing stations in the concert area and restrooms will be open to one person at a time. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing.

Mike’s on the Go, Dollar Dogs, and Kona Ice will be available as well as the X-Factor Grill for dinner or snacks.

For more information, contact the Main Street Office at 706-282-3309.