Information on COVID-19 cases to be provided to 911 centers

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in
collaboration with the Georgia Department of Public Health, will begin
to provide a list of COVID-19 cases in each jurisdiction to 911 centers
this week.
As hospitals, acute care facilities, and labs report their COVID-19
cases to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), staff from the
Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA) at GEMA/HS will pull
the daily COVID-19 case list from the DPH reporting system and send each
911 center the newest addresses of COVID-19 positive patients in their
jurisdiction.
To ensure the confidentiality of the patients, only the address will be
shared with 911 centers. If a 911 call is made from that address within
the 21-day period of when a patient was potentially infectious, the
dispatch center will alert the responding personnel - including EMS,
fire, and law enforcement - of the presence of a patient with COVID-19
at that address. This process and the information shared follow guidance
from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil
Rights. Since most cases of COVID-19 in the community are unknown, first
responders will continue to take precautions on all calls, regardless of
whether the address has been flagged.
“We are urging 911 centers to continue to ask COVID-19 screening
questions for all requested responses to ensure that first responders
have as many details as possible before arriving on the scene of a call
for service,” said GECA Executive Director Michael Nix. "The health and
safety of first responders are critical. Screening 911 callers and
notifying responding personnel in a timely manner of any exposure to
COVID-19 allow first responders to keep themselves, their families, and
the general public safe, and help Georgia reduce the spread of COVID-19."
DPH is going to retroactively identify any potential exposures to ensure
the safety of first responders across Georgia.