NGTC announces photography winners

North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) has announced the winners of the recent photography contest entitled The Future, Now.

More than 80 entries from across the region were received from high school and college students.

The first place winner is Anna Brown of Danielsville.

She will receive a digital SLR camera with two lenses, a camera bag, a $500 scholarship to the photography program at NGTC and a professional print of her winning photograph.

The second place winner is Savannah Harris of Baxley.

Harris will receive a compact camera, a $300 scholarship to the photography program at NGTC and a print of her winning photograph.

The third place winner is Nikolas Thomason of Alto.

He will receive a compact camera, a $200 scholarship to the photography program at NGTC and a print of his winning photograph.

“This is the first year for this photography scholarship competition, and it’s a wonderful way we can recognize and showcase some of the great talent we have in our region with photographers,” said NGTC vice president of college and community relations Amy Hulsey.

“We congratulate all of these winners and honorable mentions for their work and creative talent, and we hope many of them will continue to develop their talent with us in the photography program at North Georgia Tech,” she said.

The 20 honorable mention selections will receive a professional print of their submitted photographs.

They are Madison Almond of Mount Airy, Orlando Arellano-Rodriquez of Commerce, Cassidy Elliott of Alto, Alexus Guglielmo of Blairsville.

Also, Ireland Kelley of Blue Ridge, Ethan Maxwell of Clarkesville, Megan McVay of Dawsonville, Guadalupe Miguel of Cornelia, Riley Moody of Clarkesville, Loc Nguyen of Martin.

Also, Sarah Parrish of Hiawassee, Gini Pena of Commerce, Emelia Rotalsky of Murrayville,Asher Samse of Clarkesville, Savannah Sanchez of Tiger.

Also, Kirsten Scott of Ellijay, Draven Smith of Clermont, Carson Sprinkle of Clarkesville.

And, Hailey Turner of Toccoa and Kassidy Smith of North Augusta, S.C..