Nurse speaks about experience in healthcare

A former Toccoan and a graduate of Stephens County High School has been working on the front lines of the war on the coronavirus.



Allyson Lawrence Carter lives in the Cornelia area and works in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville.

Here’s how she described her recent workdays to fellow members of Cornelia First Baptist Church:

“I am blessed to work with some amazing doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and many more.

“Most of my patients are sedated and ventilated. When we wake them temporarily from their sedation, they are scared. They have no family to comfort them, only a stranger dressed from head to toe looking like something from outer space,” Carter said.

“It’s very loud in these rooms with oxygen flowing and alarms beeping. Some do not even speak English and it’s only our eyes they see. My prayer is that they see kindness in my eyes and can be comforted and feel safe,” she said.

“Thank you for all the texts, calls and prayers during this difficult time. It’s difficult for all of us, not just the ones on the front lines.

“Many are struggling financially and in many other ways. Please know that this too shall pass. We will meet again to sing, worship and maybe even dance,” Carter said to her fellow church members.