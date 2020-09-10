Open Mic starts at The Ritz

Body

Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock n roll, or something in between?

If so, it’s time to showcase your talents at the fourth season of Open Mic Monday at the historic Ritz Theatre.

The competition will begin on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. and continue on the third Monday of each month through December, culminating in a winners’ showcase in January.

Each month will feature a different musical category, beginning with pop/rock in September.

The competitions will continue with singer/songwriter in October, country in November and a wildcard category in December that can include any genre of music.

The winners from each month will be brought back in January for a winners’ showcase.

Each month contestants can play up to two songs or for 10 minutes.

Contestants can play their own instruments or bring pre-recorded music on a jump drive.

Winners are chosen from a panel of three judges and are awarded $50 plus a paid gig at the Ida Cox Music Series in the summer of 2021.

The monthly competitions are limited to 10 contestants each.

Registration is free and competitors can sign up at the door, no later than 6:30 p.m. the day of show, online at tmayhugh@cityoftoccoa.com or by contacting Ritz Theatre general manager Tami Mayhugh at 706-244-0039.