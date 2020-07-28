Body

Photo contest open for Lake Living magazine

Do you have a great photo of summertime on the lake? Have you caught a fabulous fisH on an area lake?

Lake Living is now accepting submissions for photography that could be featured on the cover of the magazine’s summer 2020 edition.

Lake Living is a full-color regional guide to Northeast Georgia’s lakes, and Regional Publisher Alan NeSmith invites local photographers to submit their photographic representations these beautiful lakes.

Subjects could include points of interest, natural features or scenic views. Photographs Including people enjoying the lakes will be given additional consideration.

The magazine publishes the week of Aug. 17 and will be distributed at visitor centers, chambers of commerce and retail outlets throughout the region during fall and winter.

The winner of the cover contest will receive $100.

Criteria for entering:

• Photographer must live in Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photograph must be taken at a lake in Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photographer can submit up to five images;

• Photographer should submit a vertical image;

• Image should be of summer scenery;

• Photographs must be high resolution;

• Photographer should leave room at the top of the image for the magazine logo;

• Photography must not include a commercial entity;

• Submission of a photo gives Community Newspapers Inc. the right to publish the photo in Lake Living magazine;

• Each entry should include the photographer's name, where and when the photo was taken, and the names of any people in the photo, if possible.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, July 31.

Qualifying images should be submitted via email to: specialpublications@cninewspapers.com.



Please include photographer’s name, county of residence and where and when the photo was taken in your email.

For more information, call NeSmith at 706-778-4215.