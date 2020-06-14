Primary election results

  • Results indicate Shirley wins the election for sheriff.
These are the final results in Stephens County's contested primary elections and questions recorded Wednesday evening.


Stephens County Sheriff
• Randy Shirley - 3,615
• Rusty Fulbright - 1,936

Republican U.S. House of Representatives District 9
• John K. Wilkinson - 3,087
• Paul Broun - 645
• Andrew Clyde - 614
• Matt Gurtler - 508
• Ethan Underwood - 151
• Kevin Tanner - 128
• Kellie Weeks - 103
• Maria Strickland - 95
• Michael Boggus - 91
Statewide - Matt Gurtler with 26,016 votes will face Andrew Clyde (22,789) in a runoff election scheduled for Aug. 11.

Republican State Senate District 50
• Stacy Hall - 1,326
• Tricia Lynn Hise - 1,140
• Bo Hatchett - 1,072
• Dan Gasaway - 998
• Lee Moore - 477
• Andy Garrison - 337
Statewide - Stacy Hall with 9,424 votes will face Bo Hatchett (9,065) in a runoff election.

Democrat Presidential Primary
• Joe Biden - 564
• Bernie Sanders - 67
• Elizabeth Warren - 8
• Andrew Yang - 6
• Michael Bloomberg - 4
• Tom Steyer - 4
• Amy Klobuchar -1
• Pete Buttigieg - 1
• Michael Bennet - 1
• John Delaney -1
• Tulsi Gabbard -1
• Deval Patrick - 0

Democrat U.S. Senate
• Jon Ossoff - 296
• Teresa Pike Tomlinson - 113
• Sarah Riggs Amico - 108
• James Knox - 98
• Maya Dillard Smith - 55
• Tricia Carpenter McCracken - 46
• Marckeith DeJesus - 23
Statewide - John Ossoff obtained 51.11 percent of the votes preventing a runoff election.

Democrat Public Service Commission District 1
• Daniel Blackman - 463
• John Noel - 213

Democrat U.S. House of Representatives District 9
• Devin Pandy - 282
• Dan Wilson - 269
• Brooke Siskin - 148
Statewide - Brooke Sisken with 11,188 votes will face Devin Pandy (8,818) in a runoff.

Republican Advisory Questions
• Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student's state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
• Yes - 3,719 (State - 657,961)
• No - 1,676 (State - 241,096)

• Should the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?
• No - 2,885 (State - 473,216)
• Yes - 2,523 (State - 426,835)

• Should candidates for Board of Education be required to declare their political party?
• Yes - 3,468 (State - 591,976)
• No - 1,959 (State - 310,347)

Democrat Advisory Questions
• Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?
• Yes - 716 (State - 835,801)
• No - 64 (State - 86,084)

• Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?
• Yes - 767 (State - 891,736)
• No - 20 (State - 32,874)

• Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?
• Yes - 722 (State - 877,433)
• No - 69 (State - 50,972)

• Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?
• Yes - 685 (State - 788,651)
• No - 81 (State - 119,848)

• Should out criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?
• Yes - 648 (State - 782,265)
• No - 127 (State - 137,508)

• Should every Georgian that has serviced their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?
• Yes - 694 (State - 861,121)
• No - 85 (State - 62,843)

 