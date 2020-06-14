Primary election results

Body

These are the final results in Stephens County's contested primary elections and questions recorded Wednesday evening.



Stephens County Sheriff

• Randy Shirley - 3,615

• Rusty Fulbright - 1,936

Republican U.S. House of Representatives District 9

• John K. Wilkinson - 3,087

• Paul Broun - 645

• Andrew Clyde - 614

• Matt Gurtler - 508

• Ethan Underwood - 151

• Kevin Tanner - 128

• Kellie Weeks - 103

• Maria Strickland - 95

• Michael Boggus - 91

Statewide - Matt Gurtler with 26,016 votes will face Andrew Clyde (22,789) in a runoff election scheduled for Aug. 11.

Republican State Senate District 50

• Stacy Hall - 1,326

• Tricia Lynn Hise - 1,140

• Bo Hatchett - 1,072

• Dan Gasaway - 998

• Lee Moore - 477

• Andy Garrison - 337

Statewide - Stacy Hall with 9,424 votes will face Bo Hatchett (9,065) in a runoff election.

Democrat Presidential Primary

• Joe Biden - 564

• Bernie Sanders - 67

• Elizabeth Warren - 8

• Andrew Yang - 6

• Michael Bloomberg - 4

• Tom Steyer - 4

• Amy Klobuchar -1

• Pete Buttigieg - 1

• Michael Bennet - 1

• John Delaney -1

• Tulsi Gabbard -1

• Deval Patrick - 0

Democrat U.S. Senate

• Jon Ossoff - 296

• Teresa Pike Tomlinson - 113

• Sarah Riggs Amico - 108

• James Knox - 98

• Maya Dillard Smith - 55

• Tricia Carpenter McCracken - 46

• Marckeith DeJesus - 23

Statewide - John Ossoff obtained 51.11 percent of the votes preventing a runoff election.

Democrat Public Service Commission District 1

• Daniel Blackman - 463

• John Noel - 213

Democrat U.S. House of Representatives District 9

• Devin Pandy - 282

• Dan Wilson - 269

• Brooke Siskin - 148

Statewide - Brooke Sisken with 11,188 votes will face Devin Pandy (8,818) in a runoff.

Republican Advisory Questions

• Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student's state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?

• Yes - 3,719 (State - 657,961)

• No - 1,676 (State - 241,096)

• Should the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?

• No - 2,885 (State - 473,216)

• Yes - 2,523 (State - 426,835)

• Should candidates for Board of Education be required to declare their political party?

• Yes - 3,468 (State - 591,976)

• No - 1,959 (State - 310,347)

Democrat Advisory Questions

• Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?

• Yes - 716 (State - 835,801)

• No - 64 (State - 86,084)

• Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?

• Yes - 767 (State - 891,736)

• No - 20 (State - 32,874)

• Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?

• Yes - 722 (State - 877,433)

• No - 69 (State - 50,972)

• Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?

• Yes - 685 (State - 788,651)

• No - 81 (State - 119,848)

• Should out criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?

• Yes - 648 (State - 782,265)

• No - 127 (State - 137,508)

• Should every Georgian that has serviced their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?

• Yes - 694 (State - 861,121)

• No - 85 (State - 62,843)