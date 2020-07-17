SCH stops asymptomatic testing

Body

From Stephens County Hospital:

Good afternoon. In our area, and in many areas of the country, we’ve seen a significant increase in positive cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. We’ve worked diligently to serve our region and provide testing for all individuals during this epidemic.

We have tested nearly 1,500 individuals in just the past 2 weeks at absolutely no cost to patients; but with the increase of patients being sick from the coronavirus, and with a growing shortage of testing supplies nation-wide, we are no longer able to provide testing to asymptomatic individuals.

Testing will be done as a diagnostic tool for symptomatic patients of our facilities and for patients who require a COVID-19 test in conjunction with a medical procedure scheduled to be performed at our facilities. We’ve spoken at length with the Department of Public Health who is providing testing for asymptomatic individuals at the health departments in Franklin, Habersham, and Hall counties and they have asked for asymptomatic residents of Stephens County who wish to be tested for COVID-19 to contact those health departments as they work to hopefully bring testing services to Stephens County in the near future.

Please go to their website which is phdistrict2.org or contact their COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681. For individuals who are sick, we ask that you seek medical treatment by calling your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider and are sick, we are glad to see you at WorkWell Immediate Care Clinic at 706-282-5815. We thank you all for your understanding and want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can in the fight against COVID-19. Thank you for trusting Stephens County Hospital for your care.