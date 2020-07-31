Stephens County adds two to COVID-19 death toll

Body

Two people have died of COVID-19 related illnesses at Stephens County Hospital in the last seven days, according to hospital CEO Mike Hester.

Those are the first two COVID deaths at the local hospital since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“In the past week, two patients have died at Stephens County Hospital as a result of complications from COVID-19,” Hester said.

“One was an older individual who arrived in cardiac arrest being transferred to us from another facility and was not able to be revived,” he said. “Another was an older individual who was being treated in our hospital for COVID-19 and passed away from complications from the virus.”

“As many hospitals across the state and the country are experiencing, we, too, are seeing an increase in the number of people presenting with severe, life-threatening symptoms due to COVID-19. We are working diligently to treat these patients and continuing tirelessly in our fight against the coronavirus,” Hester said.

Currently, there are seven patients hospitalized at Stephens County as a result of complications from COVID-19.