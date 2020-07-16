Stephens County Republicans announce event

Body

The Stephens County Republican Party will host an informal barbecue lunch and stump speech event on Saturday, July 25, at Henderson Falls Park.

Barbecue will be served beginning at 1:30 p.m. Stump speeches from Republican candidates for Congress, U.S. Senate and state Senate will be held from 2-3:30 p.m.

Social distancing will be observed. Bring your own mask if you desire to wear one.



Hand sanitizer will be available.

Attendees should park at the Toccoa Elks Lodge. A shuttle will run from the lodge to the park every 10 minutes until the event starts.

Candidates expected to attend include Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett who will meet in the Aug. 11 runoff for the Republican nomination for state Senate District 50; 9th District congressional candidates Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler; and U.S. Senate hopefuls Doug Collins, Derrick Grayson, Annette Davis Jackson, Wayne Johnson, Kelly Loeffler and Kandiss Taylor.

Also expected on site are 9th District gun drawing tickets, multiple county Republican parties, congressional representatives, music, a Trump bus and a Trump gear table.