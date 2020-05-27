Thunderstorms forecasted through Thursday

Body

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts thunderstorms in northeast Georgia through Thursday, May 21, with possibilities of flooding.

NWS information, provided by Stephens County Emergency Management Agency Director Danielle Rhodes, states, "Starting tonight, waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across the region. The threat for flooding will increase after sunrise Tuesday across most of the region"

"Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the region today and tonight. A few of the storms could become strong to severe and produce damaging winds and large hail, and possibly an isolated tornado. Training cells could produce localized heavy rainfall, especially tonight near the Blue Ridge," NWS states.