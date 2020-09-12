Vehicle escorts honor Elrod

Body

By Zach Mitcham

Madison County Journal

and Shane Scoggins

The Franklin County Citizen



A driver crossed over two lanes of traffic on Hunt Road in Madison County Thursday. Sept. 3, striking and killing 49-year-old Danielsville resident Stan Elrod, a long-time officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Stephens County native.

Arvil E. Hamons, 31, of Danielsville, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, but more charges are pending.

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, around 7:40 p.m., Sept. 3, a maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on Hunt Road when the driver failed to maintain his lane and struck Elrod, a pedestrian, on the southbound side near the shoulder.

First responders found Elrod deceased at the scene. Hamons suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by troopers to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for treatment.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team B is investigating this incident in conjunction with Athens troopers from Post 32.

Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said he is personally grieving the loss of Elrod.

“He was a very good friend of mine; we’ve been friends a long time,” said Moore. “We fished together and had a lot of good conversations.”

State Sen. Frank Ginn said “there wasn’t a better guy around than Stan Elrod,” noting that Elrod was always working to serve others, such as helping kids with terminal illness fulfill their last wishes.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement Friday about the passing of Elrod.

“Yesterday, we lost a great man. Georgia Department of Natural Resources — Georgia DNR Capt. Stan Elrod was a proud husband, father, and public servant who worked tirelessly to positively impact people’s lives,” said Kemp.

“Capt. Elrod was struck and killed by a motor vehicle while physically training in Danielsville last night. His death is devastating for his family, colleagues, and the State of Georgia. Please join Marty, the girls, and I in praying for his loved ones as they mourn.”

DNR Commisssioner Mark Williams said Elrod will be greatly missed.

“Elrod was a committed officer and supervisor in our Law Enforcement Division, having risen to the position of region supervisor over our Region 2 office in Gainesville,” said Williams.

“He will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians, and his state’s natural resources.,” he said.

“We are beyond grateful to have worked with and known Capt. Elrod, as he truly made us all better through his example. The hearts of the 1,800 members of the DNR family go out to the Elrod family during this time of great sorrow,” Williams said.

Elrod is survived by his wife, Julie, and their two sons, Levi and Luke.

Elrod’s body was escorted to Toccoa on Friday, Sept. 4. Participating in the escort were Georgia State Patrol, DNR Law Enforcement Division, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Toccoa Police Department.

On Tuesday, the day of Elrod’s funeral, large American flags were raised across Big A Road in honor of Elrod.

Numerous individuals and employees of businesses along the highway saluted the funeral procession Tuesday afternoon.

An escort of more than 50 vehicles and motorcycles accompanied the hearse carrying Elrod’s body.