Walker named class of Wood honoree

Osborne Wood Products, Inc.’s office manager, Sarah Walker, was recently named as an honoree as part of the 2020 class of the Wood Industry 40 Under 40.

This annual award is designated to celebrate the “next generation of industry professionals who are making an impact on wood products manufacturing in North America.”

Those selected for the Wood Industry 40 Under 40 are considered by their peers to be innovators and achievers who demonstrate excellence in the categories of: productivity, profitability, social good, ingenuity, peer inspiration, product development, organizational leadership, or other areas.

Walker has been employed with Osborne Wood Products for three years and is an integral part of the team.

“Sarah plans and achieves continuous improvement in service and productivity through her strengths in organizational leadership,” a colleague noted.

Honorees will be recognized at a virtual reception to be held in August.

Honorees will also be featured in the leadership edition of Woodworking Network’s monthly publication, FDMC.

Publisher Harry Urban has noted that this year’s honorees have helped “keep their companies moving forward in the toughest of times.”

Although Walker has said that she finds the creativity and sharing of ideas the most rewarding part of her job, she also demonstrates a commitment to innovation.

“I love how there is always something new to learn, and I am surrounded by talented individuals who have years of experience to share,” she said.

“There is always a better way to be doing things. That is why we embrace continuous improvement at Osborne Wood Products, Inc.,” Walker said.