COVID-19 cancels springs sports until further notice

Covid-19 – the Coronavirus has dealt the sports world a massive blow in recent days.

For the first time since 1939, there will be no March Madness NCAA basketball tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NBA has suspended play until further notice and the NCAA canceled all spring sports championships.

The Covid pandemic has also impacted the local sports scene.

Last Friday, Stephens County High School announced it would suspend spring sports for the next two weeks.

Later that weekend the Stephens County School System decided to close schools until further notice.

The school system said closure will be reassessed on each Thursday for the following week.

As of right now administration does not know when athletes will be able to get back on the field.

Three SCHS Lady Indian basketball players were selected to play in the North Georgia All-Star classic last weekend in Gainesville, but the all-star game was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The selected Lady Indians to participate in the event are Ranajah Verdell, Kiki Howard and Nana Eades.

The pandemic has also effected the recreation department in Stephens County along with the Toccoa Little League.

The recreation department decided to suspend activities for two weeks and the Toccoa Little League will suspend games and practice until March 30.

All suspensions are subject to be extended.