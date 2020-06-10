Football summer workouts begin

Body

By Tom Law

The Toccoa Record

Stephens County High School athletic teams – including the football Indians – have been cleared for traditional voluntary summer workouts.

However, the approach to those workouts is anything but traditional.

“We just started workouts on Monday and we are following all the GHSA guideles for return,” Indian head football coach Wesley Tankersley said.

“Right now, it’s just conditioning. Hopefully, if things go well, the GHSA will allow more use of equipment as we go through the summer,” he said.

The Indians are not even using footballs in the June workout sessions.

The Georgia High School Association has approved the start of workouts but they must be undertaken following GHSA-mandated guidelines.

• All summer work is voluntary.

• Schools/ School Systems may be more restrictive than the GHSA but not less.

• Workouts are conditioning only, no balls or sport specific equipment.

• Member schools should prepare an Infectious Disease Prevention Plan prior to staff and athletes returning to conditioning.

• It is recommended that staff and athletes are screened prior to each workout Signage should be posted on site with the following:

• Do you or have you had a fever in the last week?

• Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19?

• Have you been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19? • Have you traveled to a “hot spot” for COVID-19?

• Groups of 20, including coaches, for workouts per sport at any given time are allowed at the campus/facility.

• Groups should be the same individuals (including coaches) for each session to limit risk of exposure. Student or coaches CANNOT change groups for the duration of this guidance.

• No use of locker rooms or shower facilities. Students should report to the facility dressed to condition and shower at home.

• Weight equipment should be cleaned prior to each workout and sanitized between use by each student.

• Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and readily available.

• Each student should have their own personal water bottle. No use of water fountains or “water cows” is allowed.

• Side spots only in weight training, safety bars are preferred.

• Social distancing should be adhered to always and masks/face covering are

recommended for the weight room.

• At least 15 minutes should be scheduled between groups to allow for disinfecting the facility.

• There is no competition allowed between schools.

• No visitors are allowed at conditioning sessions.

• Recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change. Safety must be our top priority.