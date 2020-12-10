Early Voting

Body

The early in-person voting period for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats begins Monday, Dec. 14.

Registered voters can submit a ballot in-person at the historic courthouse in downtown Toccoa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The courthouse voting place will be closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas and on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

The final day for early in-person voting is Thursday, Dec. 31.

Races on the runoff ballot include Senate incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, and incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

Also on the ballot is a statewide runoff race for Georgia Public Service Commission District 4 between Republican incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.

Polls will move to the Stephens County Senior Center on for the runoff race on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New voter registration for the runoff ended Monday, Dec. 7.