Paul Anderson Memorial Park seeking assistance to keep park open

Paul Anderson Memorial Park is seeking the public’s assistance in keeping the park open.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park did not hold its annual Christmas in the Park celebration traditionally held the first Thursday in December. The celebration is the biggest fundraiser to bring in revenue to support upkeep of the park.

The park, named in honor of Olympic gold medalist and homes for troubled youth organizer Paul Anderson, is a private park leased from the city and is open to the public.

Individuals and local businesses funded the building of the park through private donations.

Because the Christmas in the Park event was canceled this year, the Paul Anderson Memorial Park board of directors is asking for donations to help sustain operation of the park.

All persons wanting to make a contribution should send it to Paul Anderson Memorial park Foundation, PO Box 219, Toccoa, Ga. 30577. Make checks payable to Paul Anderson Memorial Park Foundation.

All donations of $250 or more will be sent a tax-deductible receipt.

The park board of directors issued the following statement concerning the Christmas in the Park cancellation and the ongoing fundraising effort:

“As you know, we are in unchartered waters with COVID-19 nearly everywhere, and our community is no exception. The PAMP board decided to call off our event for this 2020 season.

“With the large crowd this event brings, we felt that we needed to consider the health and welfare of our local citizens. We hope everyone understands and we pray we will be able to resume the event in 2021.

“We know that this pandemic has put a hardship on many individuals, families, ,businesses and others. There is no doubt we are in this together and there is power in sharing.

“We would like to ask you to consider making an impact in our community by supporting the park with a donation. If you have made a monetary donation in the past, performed an in-kind service, purchased a raffle or Varsity ticket, purchased something from our silent auction or supported us through our landscaping program with signage, please know that we thank you.

“We are a tax-exempt organization and all donations are tax deductible. Never forget that you are a pillar of strength for our community and thank you for supporting us during this challenging time.” – Paul Anderson Memorial Park Board.