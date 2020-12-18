Stephens County graduate Morgan Carter certified nurse practitioner

Body

Stephens County graduate Morgan Carter is a certified nurse practitioner at NGPG Internal Medicine in Toccoa. Carter has worked at NGPG since 2014 as a registered nurse. Through her time there, she realized just how much she loved caring for patients. She took it to the next level, went back to school and became a certified nurse practitioner and is now seeing patients at NGPG Internal Medicine in Toccoa.

"I went to high school here at Stephen's County High School," Carter said. "I moved to the area when I was seven so it's where I feel like a belong. My dad always encouraged me to become a nurse. I thought he was crazy, until I actually decided to do it and fell in love with my decision. I got my CNA and LPN both at North Georgia Technical College, where I also met my husband and found a love for the community we live in. My RN came from Gwinnett Technical College. I am loving my experience so far as a nurse practitioner! It has been a very nice transition."