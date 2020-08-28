Tea for Two on Zoom

Body

The Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution DAR conducted a virtual Tea for Two at Two on Zoom for chapters throughout Georgia.



Kathleen Townsend hosted members of the Toccoa DAR chapter at her home Saturday, July 18. She greeted members seating them in the living room. Members discussed events for the upcoming year.

Townsend served an assortment of teas and hors d'oeuvres.

The virtual proceedings began and the 2019-2022 Georgia state Regent O. B. McCorkle introduced the state officers.

Amy Nation, chaplain, presented the prayer.



Officers updated members on their specific duties. McCorkle introduced committee chairs with each of them outlining their projects.

Helen Powell, state second vice regent, had members play a game answering questions and upon affirmative answers a paper clip was added making a chain.

After completion of the game, she indicated the type of member you were according the to number of paper clips in the chain that you made.

Members were allowed to connect and interact and socialize.

More than 400 state DAR members participated in the tea.

McCorkle's theme is Anchored in Patriotism, Education and Historic Preservation.

Scripture is Colossians 3:23 "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart as though you are working for the Lord and not men.”