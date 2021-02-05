Stephens County gets runner-up finish

Body

On Jan 23 the Stephens County Wrestling team claimed Area Duals runners-up. Indian Wrestling went to Sonoraville High School to face off in the GHSA AAA state prelims for duals. As the No. 2 seed heading into the day things looked bright for Stephens County. The first match of the day was against the No. 3 seed Dawson County Tigers. The Indians came out on fire and got up fast and never looked back. The final score was 52-24 in favor of the Indians. Nathan Lewallen, Mason Norton, and Nathan Walker all won by pin fall. Tucker Kinsey, Nick Randall, and Raven Wilson won by decision. In the first dual the Indians took 10 out of 14 matches. This put the Indians into the championship match and into the top 16 in the state. In the championship the Tribe faced No. 1 seed Sonoraville. The Indians fell short 58-18. Nick Randall picked up the lone victory by pin. The Indians took 3 of the 14 matches.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished as a team this year SCHS head coach Cody Honeycutt said. “To finish in the top 16 in the state is such a huge achievement for us as a program. These kids have worked their tails off for this and we will continue to push to be one of those top 8 programs going forward. It is now time for individuals and I know that we have several kids that will make it to state. We look forward to closing out the year on an extremely strong note and it being the best wrestling season as a whole in decades.”