Stephens County Girls Basketball advance to sweet 16 in win over Redan

Body

For the first time since 2010, the Stephens County Lady Indians basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.

The Lady Indians accomplished that feat on Tuesday night when they defeated Redan 67-49 in the first round of the Class AAA tournament in Toccoa.

The win earns SCHS a berth in the second round and a date with Coahulla Creek at 6 p.m. on Friday in Toccoa.

Lady Indian coach Laura Baker said she was pleased with the dynamic first round victory.

“It feels good,” Baker said. “I told the girls, let’s keep moving, let’s keep winning. This is the time of the year you win, you move forward or your one and done.

“We knew we had to come out and jump in front of these people. Redan is a good, scrappy shooting team. I knew we had to get out in front of them and stay out in front of them and that is what we did,” Baker said.

Stephens jumped out to a quick lead as all-state Lady Indian Ranajah Verdell struck first with a bucket for two .

SCHS senior Bre Taylor added to the lead when she knocked down a pair of free throws at the line.

Leading 12-8 with 2:20 left in the first period, the Lady Indians closed out the quarter with an 8-0 run for a 20-8 advantage.

Senior Savana Broska capped off the run when she recorded a put-back at the buzzer.

Stephens led 35-25 at halftime and seized control of the contest with an 11-0 spurt in the third quarter.

The run was fueled by a trio of three-pointers from long range. Taylor drained a pair and Broska added another as the Lady Indians surged to a 48-29 advantage.

The Lady Indians eventually led 52-34 after three quarters.

Verdell paced the Lady Indian scoring attack as she dropped 24 points in the victory. Taylor added 13 points for SCHS while teammate Kiki Howard contributed 12 points.

The playoff win moves SCHS’ record to 18-6 for the season.