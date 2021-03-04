Coach of the year Leonard Epps and TFC fall in region title game at buzzer

Body

The Toccoa Falls College men’s basketball season ended with a heartbreaking 83-82 loss in the region championship game played here last Saturday.

Southeastern Baptist College connected on a buzzer-beating basket at the final horn to prevail over the Screaming Eagles in the National Christian College Athletic Association D-II South Region championship. C.J. Mitchell paced the TFC scoring with 23 points. Cameron Dismuke added 17 in the loss while senior Luke Baham finished with 16 points in his final game. The Screaming Eagles ended their season at 9-18. Even with the losing record, TFC head coach Leonard Epps said his program has a lot to be proud of.

"I am extremely proud especially with me being a first-year head coach," Epps said. "During our first semester, we won no games at all and during the second semester we made some major improvements and ended up winning nine games," he said.

TFC put three team members on the All-NCCAA South Region Team. Mitchell and Dismuke were named to the first while Baham was named honorable mention. The conference recognized Epps as coach of the year.

"It’s awesome. This is a big testament on how our team has done and how we grew," Epps said. "This season has me excited for the future and I feel like the future is bright," Epps said.

He said he’s looking forward to having his first full recruiting class for next season which he believes makes the future bright. TFC has landed a commit from Stephens County senior Kenny Colwell.