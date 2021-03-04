Big A Kindness

Body

Students at Big A Elementary School participated in the Great Kindness Challenge last month.

The challenge, as described on the Great Kindness Challenge website, is an initiative to prevent bullying in schools.

Its tools include a list of challenges for students to check off as they complete them.

Though the challenge was the last week of January, Big A counselor Tiffany Oldham said the school observed it in early February.

"We celebrated our teachers by giving them meals throughout the week as random acts of kindness," Oldham said.

She said the challenges encouraged students to be kind to five people throughout the week.

"Each time they were (kind), they were given five hearts," Oldham said. "They could glue them to a graph and turn it in for a kindness treat from the front office."

But the event was not limited to the school, as Oldham said they wanted to also spread kindness out in the community.

"Our students made videos to share with Pruitt Health and the Clary and Wilkinson centers," Oldham said.

"We also made cards to share with the residents at all three facilities," she said.

Oldham said that classes created posters for healthcare workers expressing thanks for their work and that teachers were integrally involved writing kind comments on large paper hearts outside of classroom doors.