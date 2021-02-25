Stephens County cheer finishes in top 10

Body

The 2020-2021 SCHS Competition Cheerleading has come to an end with a trip to the State Cheer Finals for the Lady Indians.

The season began virtually in March 2020 and the girls were able to finally meet in person in June and were able to Stunt together in July. The season was set to begin in September but was pushed to a winter sport due to Covid 19.

The lady Indians competed in 6 regular season competitions between November and January.

The region competition was combined with the State sectionals competition on Feb 6 held at Hillgrove high school. The Lady Indians needed to place in the top 8 to make it to the state finals. They ended that competition ranked 4th in the top 8 from the north side and earned a bid to the State Cheer Competition in Macon on Feb 15.

“We went into the State Competition feeling really prepared and excited. We had a couple of execution issues that usually don’t happen but what we did execute, we executed well and were scored well and we ended the state cheer competition ranked 10th in the state! That is our highest ranking since 2015. These girls made this team expecting a season from March to November and instead they got some bonus months thanks to Covid! Their commitment never waived during this almost year long season and I couldn’t be more proud of them and I am proud of how we ended our season! We had 19 girls on the team and we graduate 4 seniors so their is lots of talent returning and they are already hungry to get started preparing for next year” Coach Cathy Thornton